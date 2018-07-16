Rockies' Tyler Anderson: Strikes out six in no-decision
Anderson threw six innings in a no-decision against Seattle on Sunday, allowing two earned runs on five hits with six strikeouts and a walk in Colorado's eventual 4-3 victory.
It was another solid showing from the lefty, who has been in a nice groove of late. That's now four straight outings in which Anderson has yielded two earned runs or fewer, and he's thrown eight innings in two of those starts. He'll take a 3.72 ERA and a 1.21 WHIP into the All-Star break, solid numbers especially considering he has to pitch his home games at hitter-friendly Coors Field.
