Anderson gave up five runs on four hits with three walks while striking out four through three innings in a no-decision against the Nationals on Monday.

In his return from the injured list, Anderson delivered another miserable outing. The left-hander has given up at least five runs in each of his appearances this season. The 29-year-old has a 0-2 record with a12.00 ERA through three starts. Anderson will get his next start Sunday against the Braves.