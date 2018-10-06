Rockies' Tyler Anderson: Takes no-decision
Anderson (0-1) gave up one run on four hits with two walks over six innings in a loss to the Brewers in Game 2 of the National League Division Series. He struck out five.
Anderson earned a quality start, but allowed two doubles in the fourth inning that gave the Brewers all the run support they would need to win Game 2. While his xFIP was 5.25, the left-hander stranded 83 percent of the base runners he faced. The 28-year-old posted a 4.55 ERA and a 1.27 WHIP in the regular season and will look to build upon this quality start if he gets another opportunity in the postseason.
