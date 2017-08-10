Anderson (knee) threw 20 pitches off a mound to a catcher positioned in front of home plate Wednesday, Nick Groke of The Denver Post reports. "I felt right where I need to be," Anderson said.

He didn't throw the full 60 feet and six inches from the rubber to home plate, but Anderson is back on elevated ground, and that represents a big step in his rehab. Anderson figures to require several more side sessions before being cleared to head out for a rehab assignment. The lefty struggled to a 6.11 ERA and 1.55 WHIP over 63.1 innings before undergoing arthroscopic knee surgery in early July, but he was averaging nearly a strikeout per inning.