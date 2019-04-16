Anderson (knee) threw a bullpen session Monday without issue, Nick Groke of The Athletic reports.

The Rockies bumped Chad Bettis from their starting rotation to the bullpen, and following a healthy bullpen from Anderson, it would appear as though he's close to being activated. While Anderson's return from the injured list isn't imminent at this point, per Groke, he's certainly trending in the right direction.

