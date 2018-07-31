Rockies' Tyler Anderson: Tosses solid outing despite no-decision
Anderson surrendered three runs on three hits and three walks while fanning five across six innings as he didn't factor into the decision Monday against the Cardinals.
Anderson gave up a solo homer in the fifth inning and got into a jam in the seventh, as he exited with two runners on base and nobody out: both would ultimately come around to score as St. Louis tied the ballgame at 4-4. He's been excellent over his past six outings, allowing just seven earned runs through 41.1 innings while recording 40 punchouts. Over that span, he's improved his ERA from 4.23 to 3.57, despite having only two wins to show for it. Anderson will look to keep it rolling in his next appearance, which is slated for Saturday against Milwaukee.
More News
-
Rockies' Tyler Anderson: Fires 7.1 strong innings in no-decision•
-
Rockies' Tyler Anderson: Strikes out six in no-decision•
-
Rockies' Tyler Anderson: Stays hot in no-decision•
-
Rockies' Tyler Anderson: Snags sixth win with gem against Giants•
-
Rockies' Tyler Anderson: Brilliant against Dodgers•
-
Rockies' Tyler Anderson: Falls to Marlins on Saturday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Breaking down the deadline deals
The trading has been fast and furious so far, and Fantasy owners are struggling to keep up....
-
Waivers: Wheeler continues to roll
One NL East pitcher shined in what may have been his last start with his team. Another is about...
-
Top 10 sleepers hitters for Week 19
In a week with few good matchups for hitters, Scott White sees a lot to like in the Athletics...
-
Week 19 two-start pitcher rankings
Are we ready to trust in Robbie Ray and Jon Gray yet? What about Tanner Roark after a brilliant...
-
Fantasy baseball trade chart: Ray drops
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Fantasy baseball rankings for Week 19
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start