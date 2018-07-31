Anderson surrendered three runs on three hits and three walks while fanning five across six innings as he didn't factor into the decision Monday against the Cardinals.

Anderson gave up a solo homer in the fifth inning and got into a jam in the seventh, as he exited with two runners on base and nobody out: both would ultimately come around to score as St. Louis tied the ballgame at 4-4. He's been excellent over his past six outings, allowing just seven earned runs through 41.1 innings while recording 40 punchouts. Over that span, he's improved his ERA from 4.23 to 3.57, despite having only two wins to show for it. Anderson will look to keep it rolling in his next appearance, which is slated for Saturday against Milwaukee.