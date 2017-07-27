Anderson (knee) was moved to the 60-day disabled list Wednesday.

Anderson remains on pace for a return in mid-August. As he has been out since June 25, this move precludes a return before August 16, but that was looking fairly unlikely anyway. His 40-man roster spot was needed to make room for new trade acquisition Pat Neshek.

