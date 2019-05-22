Rockies' Tyler Anderson: Transferred to 60-day IL
Anderson (knee) was recalled from Triple-A Albuquerque and placed on the 60-day injured list, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.
He is on the shelf after undergoing surgery to repair a left knee chondral defect, and may not even return this season, so this is simply procedural to open up a spot on the 40-man roster.
