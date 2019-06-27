Anderson (knee) is unlikely to return from the 60-day injured list this season, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.

Before Anderson underwent surgery on his left knee earlier this month, the Rockies left the door open for him to return later in the season, but the organization is apparently no longer seriously considering bringing him back. Colorado will likely monitor the southpaw's progress carefully over the next months before determining whether it's worthwhile to tender him a contract for 2020, when he'll be entering his second year of arbitration.