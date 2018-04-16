Rockies' Tyler Anderson: Walks six in no-decision
Anderson allowed three runs (one earned) on two hits and six walks across 4.2 innings in a no-decision Sunday against the Nationals. He struck out six.
Anderson threw just 50 percent of his pitches for strikes in this one, walking as many batters as he had in his first three starts combined. He gave up a solo home run to Bryce Harper in the first inning and yielded another pair of runs as Chris Ianetta allowed a past ball before making a throwing error with the bases loaded in the third. Anderson came through with back-to-back quality starts in his previous two outings -- each against the Padres -- but this outing was less convincing. He'll carry a 4.74 ERA and a solid 9.9 K/9 into Saturday's matchup with the Cubs.
