Anderson (knee) was activated from the 10-day injured list and will start Monday against the Nationals, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.

It was an expected move for the left-hander, after manager Bud Black hinted Sunday that Anderson may be in line for the Monday start. He will make his return for this bout with the Nationals, and hopefully a clean bill of health will get him on track as he had given up 11 earned runs in just nine innings before his trip to the injured list with knee inflammation. The Rockies placed Kyle Freeland (blister) on the 10-day injured list in a corresponding move.