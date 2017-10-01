Rockies' Tyler Anderson: Won't start Sunday
Anderson will no longer start Sunday's game against the Dodgers.
Anderson was originally scheduled to take the mound for Sunday's contest against the Dodgers, but with the team securing a Wild Card berth on Saturday, they'll give the 27-year-old the day off and replace him with Kyle Freeland. Anderson will conclude the 2017 regular season with a 4.81 ERA over 86 innings.
More News
-
Rockies' Tyler Anderson: Shuts down Marlins on Tuesday•
-
Rockies' Tyler Anderson: Fans six in losing effort•
-
Rockies' Tyler Anderson: Blanks Friars through six for fifth win•
-
Rockies' Tyler Anderson: Set for spot start Saturday•
-
Rockies' Tyler Anderson: Comes off disabled list•
-
Rockies' Tyler Anderson: Slated for Sunday activation•
-
Waivers: Hot-hand play or Bryce Harper?
Is Bryce Harper a better bet than a waiver claim like Justin Bour or Jacoby Ellsbury? Scott...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 26
The end of the regular season makes for some curious pitching choices, which of course only...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 26
Final week of the season means things aren't going to go as planned, and that's certainly the...
-
Waivers: Not Hunter Renfroe? Then who?
Is Hunter Renfroe's three-homer game reason enough to add him? Scott White says now may not...
-
Waivers: Why bother with Beltre?
Scott White assesses Adrian Beltre's unexpected return from a "season-ending" hamstring injury...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 25
The Twins have terrific matchups in Fantasy Week 25 (Sept. 18-25), as do the Athletics and...