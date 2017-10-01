Play

Anderson will no longer start Sunday's game against the Dodgers.

Anderson was originally scheduled to take the mound for Sunday's contest against the Dodgers, but with the team securing a Wild Card berth on Saturday, they'll give the 27-year-old the day off and replace him with Kyle Freeland. Anderson will conclude the 2017 regular season with a 4.81 ERA over 86 innings.

