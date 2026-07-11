Rockies' Tyler Bell: Headed to Coors Field

The Rockies selected Bell with the 10th overall pick in the 2026 First-Year Player Draft.

The Rays selected Bell as an Illinois prepster in the second round in 2024 but he chose to spend the next two years at Kentucky, where he was solid as a freshman (101 wRC+) before excelling as a draft-eligible sophomore. This spring, he slashed .343/.510/.608 with nine home runs, 10 steals, a 15.5 percent walk rate and an 18.6 percent strikeout rate in 41 games, all while nursing a torn labrum in his non-throwing shoulder that will require surgery and sideline him initially after signing. Despite being a draft-eligible sophomore, Bell turned 21 in June, so he's only slightly younger than many of the juniors who were selected in the first round. He may not have a plus tool, but his hitting, power and speed are all at least average and could get to above-average or better. He plays a sound shortstop and also has experience at second base and third base while with Team USA and in the Cape Cod League, where he logged an .883 OPS in five games with a wood bat last summer.