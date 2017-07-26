Chatwood (calf) was reinstated from the 10-day disabled list Wednesday, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.

Chatwood will return to the active roster as the corresponding move for Greg Holland's (personal) placement on the paternity list. As was speculated earlier in the week, Chatty will return to the team in a bullpen role for now, although it's not out of the question for him to return to starting if injuries strike the rotation or if some of the younger starters replace him in the bullpen to limit their inning count on the campaign.