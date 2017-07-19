Chatwood (calf) played catch Monday and ran on the field Tuesday, Nick Groke of The Denver Post reports.

Chatty was just placed on the disabled list Sunday, although it seems like he's already gearing up his workouts quickly. Given that he's already progressed this much, it would seem like his stay on the DL will be fairly short, although no firm timetable for his return has come forth as of this time. Kyle Freeland will be starting his place this coming Sunday, but it's reasonable to think he might be able to make the following scheduled start July 29 against the Nationals.