Rockies' Tyler Chatwood: Beats Dodgers for seventh win
Chatwood (7-12) earned the win over the Dodgers on Sunday, allowing five hits and two walks over five scoreless innings. He struck out five.
Chatwood made the most of his 75 pitches, and the Rockies' bats and bullpen did the rest to secure a four-game series sweep. The 27-year-old earned another look in the rotation with a solid showing out of the bullpen in August. He's far from trustworthy, but Chatwood is taking steps in the right direction, and it looks like he may now get the Padres in back-to-back starts (one at home).
