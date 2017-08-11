Rockies' Tyler Chatwood: Candidate to start Monday
Chatwood is a candidate to start Monday's game against Atlanta, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.
At the moment, Monday's start appears most likely to be going to Chad Bettis, who would have to be called up from Triple-A Albuquerque. Still, Chatwood was recently moved to the bullpen after spending most of the season as a starter, giving him plenty of rest at the moment and making him an option to start if manager Bud Black doesn't want to make a move to get Bettis back on the 25-man roster.
