Rockies' Tyler Chatwood: Headed back to bullpen
Rockies manager Bud Black said Sunday that Chatwood would be replaced by Antonio Senzatela in the rotation during the upcoming week, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.
After being activated from the disabled list July 26, Chatwood had made one relief appearance for the Rockies before rejoining the rotation to start Aug. 2 against the Mets. Chatwood was blown up for eight runs in 5.1 innings during that contest and has submitted a 9.27 ERA over six appearances (five starts) dating back to June 24, which will prompt Black to see if Senzatela can offer an upgrade in the rotation. With Kyle Freeland (groin) not in line for a lengthy stint on the disabled list and Chad Bettis lingering at Triple-A Albuquerque as a starting option, Chatwood could be in store for an extended deployment in the bullpen.
