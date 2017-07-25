Rockies' Tyler Chatwood: May return in bullpen
Chatwood (calf) completed a one-inning simulated game Monday, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.
It's a step in the right direction for the right-hander, although it does come with some troubling news. The Rockies are considering bringing back Chatwood as a reliever, which would greatly diminish his fantasy appeal. Given his mediocre strikeout numbers, Chatty's value would greatly decrease if he were moved to long relief. This is largely speculation at the moment, and things should become clearer as he nears his return from the DL in the coming week or two.
