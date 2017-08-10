Chatwood pitched a scoreless 12th inning to record his first save of the season during Wednesday's win over Cleveland.

Chatwood allowed eight runs -- seven earned -- during a spot start Aug. 2, so he might continue to work in relief moving forward, but it will probably prove ill-advised to overreact to Wednesday's save. While Greg Holland has blown his past two opportunities, he was likely just receiving a breather to recharge Wednesday. Chatwood is definitely an arm to keep tabs on if he continues to pitch in high-leverage situations. It's also not out of the question that he'll return to the rotation before the end of the season.