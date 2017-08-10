Rockies' Tyler Chatwood: Notches save in return to bullpen
Chatwood pitched a scoreless 12th inning to record his first save of the season during Wednesday's win over Cleveland.
Chatwood allowed eight runs -- seven earned -- during a spot start Aug. 2, so he might continue to work in relief moving forward, but it will probably prove ill-advised to overreact to Wednesday's save. While Greg Holland has blown his past two opportunities, he was likely just receiving a breather to recharge Wednesday. Chatwood is definitely an arm to keep tabs on if he continues to pitch in high-leverage situations. It's also not out of the question that he'll return to the rotation before the end of the season.
More News
-
Rockies' Tyler Chatwood: Headed back to bullpen•
-
Rockies' Tyler Chatwood: Serves up eight runs to Mets•
-
Rockies' Tyler Chatwood: Rejoining rotation Wednesday•
-
Rockies' Tyler Chatwood: Activated from DL in bullpen role•
-
Rockies' Tyler Chatwood: May return in bullpen•
-
Rockies' Tyler Chatwood: Tosses bullpen session•
-
Prospects: Time to pick up Rhys Hoskins?
Rhys Hoskins is on the verge of a promotion, and while he's not the biggest name in prospect...
-
Waivers: Lopez, Woodruff have the talent
Brandon Woodruff is here. Reynaldo Lopez is next. Scott White thinks both could be useful to...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
We're nearing the point when every injury could be a season-ender, but when a player as high-end...
-
Waivers: A's sluggers worth adding
The Oakland Athletics have long been out of the playoff race, but a couple of their young hitters...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 19
Odubel Herrera has found a new gear the last two months and can help with all the hitters playing...
-
Week 19 two-start pitcher rankings
Need an extra two-start pitcher in Fantasy Week 19 (Aug. 7-13)? Best of luck to you, says Scott...