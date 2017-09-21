Rockies' Tyler Chatwood: Provides quality start, but still takes 13th loss
Chatwood (8-13) gave up three runs on five hits and two walks over six innings in Wednesday's 4-0 loss to the Giants. He struck out four.
Chatwood had won two games in a row coming in -- his first victories since mid-June -- but despite failing to extend that streak, he did manage to post his first quality start since July 6. The 27-year-old righty has predictably had trouble building on his relatively successful 2016 campaign, as his combination of inconsistent control and making half his starts at Coors Field isn't friendly for fantasy purposes.
