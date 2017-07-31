Rockies' Tyler Chatwood: Rejoining rotation Wednesday
Chatwood will return to the rotation Wednesday against the Mets, Nick Groke of The Denver Post reports.
The relative veteran in the Rockies' rotation was kept in the bullpen upon his activation from the disabled list on July 26, but after making just one relief appearance and the Rockies needing a fifth starter in the upcoming week, he'll rejoin the rotation to help navigate the team through their home series with New York. Chatwood will face off with Mets' right-hander Chris Flexen in the second game of the series.
