Chatwood (6-12) was lit up for eight runs (seven earned) on seven hits with one walk and two strikeouts over 5.1 innings by the Mets in Wednesday's loss.

This was actually an improvement over Chatwood's July 15 start at Citi Field, in which he recorded just one out while allowing four runs. He was handed a 5-0 lead through three innings, but surrendered at least two runs in each of the next three frames before being lifted from the contest. Chatwood's 3.84 road ERA is much better than his 5.11 overall mark, so he'll be relieved to see a Tuesday road date with the Indians next on the schedule.