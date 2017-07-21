Chatwood (calf) completed a live bullpen session prior to Friday's game against the Pirates, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.

Chatwood continues to ramp up his efforts while recovering from a calf strain that forced him to make a trip to the disabled list this past Sunday. The right-hander was able to throw over "two innings" of live bullpen, while facing Tony Wolters and Pat Valaika during his first time on the mound since landing on the DL. Chatwood will likely head out on a rehab assignment sometime within the next week, and could return to the fold before the end of the month, barring any setbacks.