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Rockies' Tyler Freeman: Leaves game after HBP in helmet

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Freeman was removed from Saturday's game against the Brewers in the bottom of the sixth inning after he was hit by a pitch in the helmet, Kelsey Wingert-Linch of AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain reports.

Freeman was hit in the side of the helmet with a 98 mph cutter from Jacob Misiorowski, who was visibly upset that the pitch got away from him. Freeman was able to walk off the field under his own power. Prior to leaving, he was 0-for-2 at the plate with the hit-by-pitch. Sterlin Thompson came on to pinch-run for Freeman.

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