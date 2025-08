Freeman went 1-for-5 with a double, a walk, two RBI and two runs scored in Friday's 17-16 win over the Pirates.

Freeman played an early role in the Rockies' offensive explosion Friday, highlighted by a two-RBI double in the fifth inning. The performance also extended his hitting streak to five games, during which he's gone 7-for-21 with two doubles, five RBI and three runs scored.