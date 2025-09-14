Freeman went 3-for-5 with two doubles and two runs scored in Saturday's 11-3 loss to the Padres.

Freeman had gone just 3-for-32 (.094) over his previous eight games before Saturday's productive performance. The light-hitting outfielder has been decent this season with two home runs, 19 doubles, two triples, 29 RBI, 46 runs scored, 17 stolen bases and a .281/.354/.364 slash line over 104 contests. He has split much of his recent playing time between right field and second base.