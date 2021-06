Kinley (1-1) allowed two runs on two hits and a walk in one inning, taking the loss versus Milwaukee on Saturday.

Kinley was called on to protect a one-run lead in the ninth inning, but he allowed a two-run home run to Willy Adames. That resulted in Kinley's second blown save in 29 outings this year. He's posted a 4.75 ERA, 1.32 WHIP and 28:17 K:BB across 30.1 innings as a low-leverage relief option.