Rockies manager Bud Black revealed Saturday that Kinley has been dealing with a side issue recently, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.

Kinley hasn't pitched in a Cactus League since March 7, but he threw a side session Friday that apparently went well. It's not yet clear whether he'll be healthy in time for the start of the regular season. Once Kinley is fully healthy, he should serve as a late reliever for the Rockies but is unlikely to be in the mix for save chances.