Kinley will compete this spring with Justin Lawrence to be the Rockies' closer, Patrick Lyons of TheDNVR.com reports.

Kinley missed much of the 2023 season following flexor tendon surgery but led the club with five saves in September. He didn't exactly pitch well that month, though, blowing one save opportunity and allowing five runs over 10.2 innings. It's a situation unlikely to bear much fantasy fruit.