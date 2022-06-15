Manager Bud Black said Wednesday that Kinley (elbow) is likely out for the season, Danielle Allentuck of The Denver Gazette reports.

Kinley was initially believed to be dealing with elbow soreness, but he's been diagnosed with a right elbow strain and a flexor tear following further examination. The right-hander will undergo a procedure soon, and the team hasn't yet ruled out Tommy John surgery. He was in the midst of a career-best season prior to his injury, as he posted a 0.75 ERA and 1.13 WHIP in 24 innings over 25 appearances.