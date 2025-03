Kinley has not allowed a run and has a 6:1 K:BB across four innings of Cactus League action.

Kinley is among the top candidates to begin the season as Colorado's closer, and he's performed very well to begin spring training. He earned a career-high 12 saves with the Rockies in 2024, though that was paired with an ugly 6.19 ERA and 1.47 WHIP.