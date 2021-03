Manager Bud Black said Kinley (oblique) is fine after throwing a scoreless inning during Thursday's spring game against the Angels, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.

The 30-year-old had been sidelined since March 7 with left oblique soreness, but he returned to game action Thursday and had no issues. Kinley had a 5.32 ERA, 1.06 WHIP and 26:12 K:BB over 23.2 innings for the Rockies last season and is expected to be on the Opening Day roster.