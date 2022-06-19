The Rockies transferred Kinley (elbow) from the 15-day injured list to the 60-day IL on Sunday, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.

The transaction is a procedural move, as Kinley was already expected to miss the remainder of the season after he was diagnosed Wednesday with a right elbow strain and a flexor tear. The Rockies haven't yet decided if Tommy John surgery is in the forecast for the right-hander, but he'll require months of rest and rehab even if he's able to forgo a procedure. Colorado reinstated infielder Garrett Hampson (illness) from the COVID-19-related injured list to fill Kinley's spot on the 40-man roster.