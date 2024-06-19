Kinley allowed four earned runs on two hits and two walks while striking out one to record his only out Tuesday against the Dodgers.

Kinley entered the game in the ninth inning with the Rockies up by five runs. He allowed three of the first four batters he faced to reach base before serving up a grand slam to Jason Heyward. He was pulled immediately after, sparing him a loss or blown save, but it was still a disastrous outing that ultimately led to a Rockies loss. Kinley has taken over as Colorado's primary closer, though he's now given up six earned runs across his last three appearances spanning 2.1 frames.