Kinley (elbow) will make a rehab appearance with Triple-A Albuquerque on Tuesday, Kelsey Wingert-Linch of AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain reports.

Kinley is getting the green light for game action a little over a week after landing on the 15-day injured list. He's eligible for activation Friday and appears on track to rejoin the Colorado bullpen that day if Tuesday's outing goes smoothly.