Kinley is scheduled to undergo season-ending surgery in Dallas this week to repair the flexor tendon in his right elbow, Danielle Allentuck of the Denver Gazette reports.

The Rockies were initially fearful that Kinley's elbow injury would require the second Tommy John surgery of his career -- he previously had the operation in 2009 as a senior in high school -- but he'll instead opt for a less intensive arm procedure. According to Thomas Harding of MLB.com, Kinley will still miss the remainder of the season, but because his upcoming procedure entails an 8-to-12-month recovery period, he'll have an outside shot at being available for the start of the 2023 campaign. Before the elbow injury surfaced, Kinley had been the Rockies' top reliever. He'll conclude the campaign with an 0.75 ERA, 1.12 WHIP and 27:6 K:BB in 24 innings to go with one win and 10 holds.