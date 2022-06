Kinley (elbow) will miss more time than the Rockies initially hoped, Nick Groke of The Athletic reports.

Kinley landed on the injured list with a right elbow ulnar nerve injury Sunday. While it initially looked as though he may not miss too much time, the Rockies are now somewhat more pessimistic. He's set to consult a surgeon this week, at which point his timeline should become clearer. Tommy John surgery appears to be on the table.