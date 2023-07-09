Kinley (elbow) is expected to move his rehab assignment from the rookie-level Arizona Complex League to High-A Spokane by the end of the upcoming week, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.

Kinley, who has been on the shelf all season while recovering from June 2022 flexor tendon surgery, rebounded nicely after giving up six earned runs while recording one out in his first rehab outing in the ACL on Tuesday. After two days of rest, Kinley returned to the hill Friday and delivered a scoreless inning. The right-hander will be re-examined in Denver this coming Thursday, and if all goes well, he'll head to Spokane. Kinley will likely make at least a couple appearances with Spokane before advancing to Triple-A Albuquerque, and then eventually rejoining the Colorado bullpen.