Kinley fired one scoreless inning and earned a hold in Monday's win against the Giants. He didn't allow any hits or walks and failed to record a strikeout.

Kinley has been dominant over his first four appearances with the Rockies after being claimed off waivers during the offseason. He hasn't allowed any runs or hits while posting a 5:2 K:BB over 3.1 innings. Despite his productive start to the season, the right-hander likely won't work in save situations since Jairo Diaz has been effective in that role recently.