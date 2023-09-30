Kinley (0-4) allowed one earned run on two hits while striking out one to take the loss Friday against the Twins.

Kinley entered the game in the ninth inning with the score knotted at 6-6. He allowed a pair of singles to begin the frame before ultimately allowing the game-winning run to score on a sacrifice fly. Despite maintaining an ugly 6.46 ERA and 1.70 WHIP across 15.1 innings this season, Kinley has earned three of Colorado's last four saves and is likely to be called upon if a save situation arises in the team's final two games.