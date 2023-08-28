Kinley (elbow) will rehab with Triple-A Albuquerque on Tuesday, Kelsey Wingert-Linch of AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain reports.
It's unclear how much work Kinley will do, but it's encouraging that he is getting the green light a little over a week after landing on the injured list.
