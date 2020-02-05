Play

Rockies' Ubaldo Jimenez: Invited to Rockies camp

Jimenez signed with the Rockies as a non-roster invitee Wednesday, Nick Groke of The Athletic reports.

Jimenez last pitched in 2017 for Baltimore, where he finished the season with a 6.81 ERA, 1.59 WHIP and a 8.8 K/9 average. The 36-year-old was an All Star with Colorado during the 2010 season, posting a 2.88 ERA and tallying 214 strikeouts. Jimenez will look to impress the big-league coaching staff this spring in an attempt to make the Rockies' roster and return to the place where he began his prolonged career in the majors.

