The Rockies signed Bellozo to a minor-league contract Monday, Francys Romero of BeisbolFR.com reports.

Bellozo elected free agency back in November after being removed from the Marlins' 40-man roster. The right-hander held a 4.65 ERA and 1.33 WHIP across 81.1 innings in 2025. Bellozo will likely begin the 2026 season at Triple-A Albuquerque as swingman depth.