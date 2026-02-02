Rockies' Valente Bellozo: Goes to Rockies on minors deal
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Rockies signed Bellozo to a minor-league contract Monday, Francys Romero of BeisbolFR.com reports.
Bellozo elected free agency back in November after being removed from the Marlins' 40-man roster. The right-hander held a 4.65 ERA and 1.33 WHIP across 81.1 innings in 2025. Bellozo will likely begin the 2026 season at Triple-A Albuquerque as swingman depth.
