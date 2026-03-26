Rockies' Valente Bellozo: Misses out on Opening Day roster
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Rockies reassigned Bellozo to minor-league camp Monday.
After compiling a 4.65 ERA, 1.33 WHIP and 54:23 K:BB over 81.1 innings as a swingman for Miami in 2025, Bellozo didn't perform well enough in his first spring training with the Rockies to win a spot on the Opening Day roster as a starter or long reliever. He's expected to open the upcoming season at Triple-A Albuquerque.
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