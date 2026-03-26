The Rockies reassigned Bellozo to minor-league camp Monday.

After compiling a 4.65 ERA, 1.33 WHIP and 54:23 K:BB over 81.1 innings as a swingman for Miami in 2025, Bellozo didn't perform well enough in his first spring training with the Rockies to win a spot on the Opening Day roster as a starter or long reliever. He's expected to open the upcoming season at Triple-A Albuquerque.