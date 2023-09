Colorado selected Vodnik's contract from Triple-A Albuquerque on Friday.

Vodnik was acquired from Atlanta in late July for Pierce Johnson and will get his first taste of the majors as the Rockies look ahead to 2024 and beyond. The 23-year-old had worked to a 3.35 ERA and 69:31 K:BB through 53.2 innings of relief this season between Double-A and Triple-A.