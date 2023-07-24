The Rockies acquired Vodnik and right-hander Tanner Gordon from Atlanta on Monday in exchange for right-hander Pierce Johnson, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports.

Vodnik immediately becomes one of the top reliever prospects in the Rockies' farm system, and while the move to Colorado probably lowers his fantasy ceiling when he ultimately reaches the majors, he likely won't have to wait as long for his first big-league call-up. The 23-year-old right-hander has spent the entire season at Double-A Mississippi, converting all four of his save chances while compiling a 3.10 ERA, 1.27 WHIP and 56:25 K:BB in 40.2 innings.