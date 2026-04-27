Rockies' Victor Vodnik: Earns save in Game 1 of twin bill
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Vodnik struck out two in a perfect inning to earn the save in a 3-1 win over the Mets in Game 1 of Sunday's doubleheader.
Vodnik had allowed seven runs across his last 1.2 innings, so it was encouraging to see him pitch a clean frame Sunday. He has converted four of six save chances this season while pitching to a 6.94 ERA, 1.97 WHIP and 10:6 K:BB over 11.2 innings. Vodnik is operating as the Rockies' closer for now, but he can't afford to have too many more bad outings. Antonio Senzatela and Zach Agnos (two each) are the other relievers to log multiple saves so far for the Rockies this season, though both of them are capable of long-relief assignments and may not see steady late-inning work.
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