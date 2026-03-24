Vodnik struck out the only batter he faced to notch a save in Monday's exhibition game against the Tigers.

Vodnik struggled in Cactus League action, coughing up eight runs on 11 hits with a 5:5 K:BB over 4.2 innings. However, Rockies manager Warren Schaeffer indicated Monday that Vodnik could be first in line to serve as closer, noting of the 26-year-old's save that "we're gonna see a lot of that this year late in the game," per Steve Stockmar of MLB.com. Juan Mejia also looms as a late-inning option for Colorado, but 2025 saves leader Seth Halvorsen is not expected to make the Opening Day roster. Vodnik notched 10 saves for the Rockies last season, posting a 3.02 ERA and 49:26 K:BB over 50.2 frames along the way. While Vodnik looks like the favorite to close games in Colorado, it's a bullpen situation fantasy managers should probably avoid.