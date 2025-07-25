Rockies' Victor Vodnik: Lands on paternity list
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Rockies placed Vodnik on the paternity list Friday.
The right-hander will step away from the team for a few days in order to be with his growing family. Vodnik should be back with the Rockies by Monday's series opener in Cleveland.
